Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,690,000 after purchasing an additional 57,978 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 61.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,982,000 after acquiring an additional 642,609 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,928,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,583,000 after acquiring an additional 210,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

