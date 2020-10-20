Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Lamb Weston posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.60 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 130.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

LW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $96.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 9,840.0% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,946,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835,921 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 311.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,227 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,828,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $675,382,000 after acquiring an additional 902,781 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 40.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,327,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,791,000 after acquiring an additional 670,128 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 115.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,189,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,025,000 after acquiring an additional 638,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

