Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their sell rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Laredo Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Laredo Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.45.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $61.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.94.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 112.30%. The business had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 2,145,652 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 29.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,895,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 656,733 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,595,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 253,977 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 148,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 291.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 774,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 576,689 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

