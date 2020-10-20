Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 2,627 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after acquiring an additional 36,521 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 83.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,240,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834,587 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.