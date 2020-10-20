Lathrop Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

