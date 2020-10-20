Legacy Bridge LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $1,534.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,521.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,443.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,043.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,760.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

