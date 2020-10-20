Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) PT Lowered to $174.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.78% from the company’s previous close.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.40.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $144.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $152.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.67.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $127,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 346.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

