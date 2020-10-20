LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

LIVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,401 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 115.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,013.1% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.