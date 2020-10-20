LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LivaNova will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LivaNova by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,401 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 115.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 13,922 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,013.1% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 25,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

