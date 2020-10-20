Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of LYG opened at $1.35 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2,470.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.