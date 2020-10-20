Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $95.31 and last traded at $93.46, with a volume of 67046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.03.

The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.8697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $3,257,031.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at $63,070,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 2,405.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 146,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 650.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,850 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 179,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 225.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.76.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

