Loop Capital Raises Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Price Target to $45.00

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KRA. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $953.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. Kraton has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. Kraton had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $355.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraton will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kraton by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kraton by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kraton by 154.2% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 887,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 538,497 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kraton by 1,741.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 808,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kraton by 54.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 153,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

