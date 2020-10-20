Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after buying an additional 723,387 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,566,000 after buying an additional 721,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,266,000 after buying an additional 419,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,529,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.34. 13,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,282. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.