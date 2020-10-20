LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $101.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.48. The stock has a market cap of $255.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.73. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $102.65.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

