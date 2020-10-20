MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Director Sells C$119,050.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$119,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,335,463.85.

George Nickolas Paspalas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, George Nickolas Paspalas sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total transaction of C$538,250.00.

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$23.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 115.18 and a current ratio of 116.52. MAG Silver Corp has a 52 week low of C$5.33 and a 52 week high of C$24.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.85.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. Analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp will post 0.4466332 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.54.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

