Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Receives $2.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNK. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 57,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,466,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 438,901 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 507.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,506,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,258,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 120,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,118.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 500,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 459,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,118,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,121. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.42.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.55. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 34.26% and a negative net margin of 89.94%. The company had revenue of $700.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Mallinckrodt’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

