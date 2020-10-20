ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-1.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.07. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.06-1.14 EPS.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.98.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut ManpowerGroup from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist upgraded ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.36.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

