Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARINE PRODUCTS is the third-largest distributor of sterndrive powerboats in the U.S. The company designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats and Robalo outboard offshore fishing boats, and continues to diversify its product line through product innovation and strategic acquisition. With premium brands and a solid capital structure, Marine Products Corporation is prepared to capitalize on opportunities to increase its market share and to generate superior financial performance to build long-term shareholder value. “

MPX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Marine Products from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Marine Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE MPX opened at $17.14 on Friday. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $582.23 million, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Marine Products had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marine Products will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $884,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand name.

