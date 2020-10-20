MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $474.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $446.88.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX stock opened at $539.26 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $480.55 and its 200 day moving average is $482.73.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in MarketAxess by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 22.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.