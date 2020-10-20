Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $56.34. 5,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,379. Masco has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

