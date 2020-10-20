Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.54. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.56.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a negative net margin of 24.23%.

In other Plus Therapeutics news, Director Greg Petersen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,990. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.