McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Given New $220.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $226.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.20 and a 200 day moving average of $197.04. McDonald's has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. McDonald's’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald's will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 33.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 626.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 32.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of McDonald's by 209.5% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 736,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,820,000 after buying an additional 498,385 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

