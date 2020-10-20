MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 161 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Booking by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $9,553,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Booking by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $7,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,850.39.

BKNG opened at $1,670.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,773.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,648.47. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $23.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

