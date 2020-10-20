MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 50,076 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,076 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential makes up 3.3% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of Equity Residential worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 103.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQR opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.68.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

