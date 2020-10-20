MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,697.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,897,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,954,000 after buying an additional 1,792,160 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $142,131,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after buying an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.1% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,464,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,861,000 after buying an additional 569,891 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $151.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.16.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

