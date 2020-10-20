MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $7.47 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.4% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $382.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

