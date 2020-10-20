MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 147 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $284.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.72. The stock has a market cap of $305.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Bank of America raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

