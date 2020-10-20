MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $47,894,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 58.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,746 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.