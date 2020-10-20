MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 16,383 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,383 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974,440 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 46.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after buying an additional 2,797,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after buying an additional 696,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $84.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

