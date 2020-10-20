MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 2,042 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 484,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,095,000 after acquiring an additional 87,805 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 602,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,510,000 after purchasing an additional 137,478 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $140.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

