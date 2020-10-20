MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,659 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

