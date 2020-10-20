Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.81 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $83,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $156,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth $269,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,608. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $623.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

