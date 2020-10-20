MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) PT Raised to $62.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.69. 114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20. MGE Energy has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $83.26. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.45.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $117.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 66.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 69.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.