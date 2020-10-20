Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Cut by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Micron Technology by 4.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 210,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,878,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,013,764,000 after purchasing an additional 132,089 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 47.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 476,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 152,446 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 300,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,418,914. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

