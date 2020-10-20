Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MU. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of MU stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after acquiring an additional 103,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 27.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

