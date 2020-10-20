Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Cascend Securities

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price lifted by Cascend Securities from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 restated a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

