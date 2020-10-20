Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MU. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Micron Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 56,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 491,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 87,664 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 31,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

