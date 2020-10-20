Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in September

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.4 days.

MLLCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLLCF traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.85. 53,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,308. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various biopharmaceutical products. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin-based anti-angiogenic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema diseases, as well as on a partnered pipeline that includes novel approaches to the treatment of severe ocular diseases.

