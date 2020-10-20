Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

