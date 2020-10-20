Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,564 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,847,011,000 after buying an additional 1,127,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,703,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,867,000 after purchasing an additional 154,131 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after buying an additional 528,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,777,000 after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,507,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $284.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

