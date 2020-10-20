Morgan Stanley Cuts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $75.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.38.

FTV opened at $65.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.61. Fortive has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP Patrick K. Murphy sold 37,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,746,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $80,258,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,125,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,461,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Fortive by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 552,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 121,932 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 370.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Fortive by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

