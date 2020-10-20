Morgan Stanley Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $11.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.75 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s previous close.

OVV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.17. 62,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,318,999. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.67.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at $136,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

