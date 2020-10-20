Morgan Stanley Increases American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $106.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AEP. BidaskClub lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

AEP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

