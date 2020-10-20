Morgan Stanley Increases PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $32.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.93.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,575. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. PPL has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

