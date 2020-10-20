Morgan Stanley Lowers United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $37.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Airlines has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.73.

Get United Airlines alerts:

NASDAQ UAL opened at $35.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.64. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.53.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.