Morgan Stanley Raises NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $51.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NYSE NRG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,238,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 258.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,712,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117,613 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,766,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 55.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,921,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,771 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 1,924.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.