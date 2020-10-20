Morgan Stanley Raises ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target to $69.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BofA Securities upgraded ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

NYSE:OGS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,161. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $96.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $59,586.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,408.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in ONE Gas by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 642,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,348,000 after buying an additional 62,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

