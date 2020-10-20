Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Cap Hits $3.89 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and $506,386.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00243105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00087379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00033734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.54 or 0.01324178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00149779 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,665,500 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

