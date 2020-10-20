Morris Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $403,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,900 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after buying an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 4,527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $227,734,000 after buying an additional 1,648,996 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after buying an additional 1,429,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe's Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura lifted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.
NYSE:LOW opened at $175.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.67. The company has a market cap of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.
Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. Lowe's Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.
In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
