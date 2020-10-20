Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,535 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.9% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

